Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,693,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,139,000 after acquiring an additional 87,269 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 76,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $54.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average of $50.04. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $35.01 and a 12 month high of $54.91.

