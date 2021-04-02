Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,814,000 after acquiring an additional 19,649 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period.

VTC opened at $89.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $83.50 and a 1-year high of $94.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%.

