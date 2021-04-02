CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 953,100 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the February 28th total of 1,120,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CGI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of CGI by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CGI by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,888,000 after purchasing an additional 69,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CGI alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GIB shares. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.

Shares of GIB traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,723. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. CGI has a one year low of $53.02 and a one year high of $84.25.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CGI will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.