Chain Guardians Market Capitalization Hits $29.77 Million (CGG)

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Chain Guardians has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chain Guardians has a market cap of $29.77 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain Guardians coin can currently be bought for $3.07 or 0.00005174 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chain Guardians alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00067049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.77 or 0.00296474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $448.59 or 0.00756623 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00090397 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00028809 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010077 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,704,578 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.