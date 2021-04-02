Chainlink Trading 17.1% Higher Over Last Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $12.94 billion and approximately $1.35 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for $31.03 or 0.00051763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chainlink has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,175.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.01 or 0.00662191 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00069789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00028614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,009,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Chainlink Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

