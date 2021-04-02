ChainX Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.13 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for $14.77 or 0.00024823 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a total market cap of $114.08 million and $2.13 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00066717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.69 or 0.00288511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.95 or 0.00092336 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.98 or 0.00742730 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00029056 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010035 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

