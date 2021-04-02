Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,037,793 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 303.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037,793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Tempur Sealy International worth $37,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141,872 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,619,000 after buying an additional 2,595,548 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,985,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,595,000 after buying an additional 2,187,668 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,819,000 after buying an additional 2,742,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 347.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,341,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,207,000 after buying an additional 1,817,490 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TPX shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $1,181,550.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 289,448 shares of company stock worth $9,349,352. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $37.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.08. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

