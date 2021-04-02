Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 15,146 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 967,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.83% of ACI Worldwide worth $37,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACIW. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,340,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,941,000 after purchasing an additional 505,618 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 30.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 419,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 97,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 91,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,440,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,503,000 after purchasing an additional 79,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 61.4% in the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 177,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 67,681 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.10 and a beta of 1.27. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.