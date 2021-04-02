Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,599 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of Clean Harbors worth $37,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 408.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 34,884 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 18.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,789.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $863,900.00. Insiders sold 25,660 shares of company stock worth $2,255,939 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $86.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average of $73.78. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $796.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

