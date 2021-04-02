Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.43% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $37,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $208,621,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.51. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBIO shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

