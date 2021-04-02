Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 16,193 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of FLIR Systems worth $37,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 22.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,766,000 after buying an additional 149,296 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 50.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 29.9% during the third quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 123,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 28,499 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $9,047,000. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FLIR Systems by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 171,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 57,358 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLIR opened at $56.87 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

In related news, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $558,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,706 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,496 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.86.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

