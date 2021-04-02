Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,431 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.63% of First Citizens BancShares worth $35,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,351,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,151,000 after buying an additional 44,702 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after buying an additional 22,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,913,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 386.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. 39.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 178 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $837.99 per share, with a total value of $149,162.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,760.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 330 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $242,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 148,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,478,985. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 958 shares of company stock valued at $722,462 in the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $835.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.17. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.98 and a twelve month high of $887.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $793.01 and a 200 day moving average of $586.96.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $485.48 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

