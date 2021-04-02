Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,592 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Semtech worth $35,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,419,000 after acquiring an additional 462,314 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after acquiring an additional 294,368 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth about $6,726,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth about $5,540,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Semtech by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 294,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after buying an additional 75,505 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $243,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,468,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,670 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,789. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $71.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.19 and a 200-day moving average of $67.42.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

