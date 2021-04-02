Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 27,944 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 826,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,944 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $37,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $39.47 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $49.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average is $43.90.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

