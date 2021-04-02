Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 28,908 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 810,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,908 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of National Instruments worth $35,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National Instruments by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in National Instruments by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

In other news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.38. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.44%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

