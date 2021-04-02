Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,079 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.85% of Grand Canyon Education worth $36,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO William Stan Meyer sold 10,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $904,100.00. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $7,604,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,166,485.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,200 shares of company stock worth $13,094,436. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $110.28 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.55 and a fifty-two week high of $114.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $238.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.14 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

