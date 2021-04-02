Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,137,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,648,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.06% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $37,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,661,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,642,000 after purchasing an additional 406,072 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,444,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,779,000 after purchasing an additional 248,316 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $142,442,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,169,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,461,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,140,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,214,000 after buying an additional 1,380,540 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.01. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

