Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,090,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.26% of Hancock Whitney worth $37,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Hancock Whitney by 8.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWC opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.93%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.