Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 723,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.84% of PNM Resources worth $35,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

PNM opened at $49.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average of $47.72. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $359.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.86 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNM shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

