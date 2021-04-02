Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.74% of Regal Beloit worth $37,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,784,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 697,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,656,000 after buying an additional 293,811 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,591,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Regal Beloit by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,739,000 after buying an additional 204,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RBC shares. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.57.

RBC opened at $145.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $780.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

