Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Freshpet worth $37,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Freshpet by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $2,066,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,074,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Freshpet by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT opened at $159.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.06. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $58.97 and a one year high of $173.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,449.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $84.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

