Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,071,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Envista worth $36,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Envista by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,737,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,916,000 after purchasing an additional 185,867 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,078,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,746,000 after purchasing an additional 187,654 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,951,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,198,000 after purchasing an additional 126,907 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Envista by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,069,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 158,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Envista by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 906,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 164,121 shares in the last quarter.

NVST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

NYSE:NVST opened at $40.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.08 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $41.87.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 13,971 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $576,303.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 680 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,999,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,422. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

