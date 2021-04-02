Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $34.78 Million Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Lincoln Electric worth $34,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 190.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $123.71 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.45.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LECO. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.