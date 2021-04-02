Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $36.18 Million Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of National Health Investors worth $36,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Shayne & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NHI. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised National Health Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

NHI stock opened at $74.85 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.92 and its 200-day moving average is $66.20. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.19). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $81.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

