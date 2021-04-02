Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $36.30 Million Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 311,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Curtiss-Wright worth $36,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,714,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,516,000 after acquiring an additional 36,217 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 4,746.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,011,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 990,839 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,104,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,467,000 after acquiring an additional 379,419 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 408,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,520,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CW shares. Robert W. Baird cut Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.40.

CW stock opened at $119.93 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $81.72 and a twelve month high of $124.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.31 and its 200-day moving average is $109.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $668.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.07 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 4,005 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $453,966.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 64,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,262,334.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $136,985.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,088.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,096 shares of company stock worth $1,643,801 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

