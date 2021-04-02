Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $36.36 Million Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 902,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,184 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Avient worth $36,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVNT. TheStreet upgraded Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.64.

AVNT opened at $47.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.98.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

