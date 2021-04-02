Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $36.76 Million Stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,980 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.95% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $36,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after buying an additional 278,694 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,873,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 58.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after buying an additional 193,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 136,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,472,000 after acquiring an additional 95,429 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

NYSE:HE opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $46.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $652.22 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HE. Bank of America upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $36.60.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.