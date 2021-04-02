Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $37.02 Million Stock Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,843 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.83% of J2 Global worth $37,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 15.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,764,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,383,000 after purchasing an additional 364,456 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,046,000 after purchasing an additional 592,736 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 13.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,392,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,388,000 after purchasing an additional 160,604 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,991,000 after purchasing an additional 56,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,267,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JCOM. JMP Securities boosted their target price on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

JCOM stock opened at $121.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.31. J2 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $124.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

