Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $37.66 Million Stock Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,935 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of South State worth $37,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in South State in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in South State in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in South State in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in South State in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in South State in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $834,300.00. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,102 shares of company stock worth $4,531,377. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $79.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.08. South State Co. has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $363.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

