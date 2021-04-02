Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $38.16 Million Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,376,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 2.14% of B&G Foods worth $38,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.85%.

BGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.