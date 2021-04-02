Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $38.30 Million Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.05% of PS Business Parks worth $38,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 101.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 41,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in PS Business Parks by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $865,370.00. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PSB opened at $159.20 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.79 and a twelve month high of $161.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.58.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 45.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.95%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

