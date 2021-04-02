Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 830,142 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of Glacier Bancorp worth $38,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 68.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

GBCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $58.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.04. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $67.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.34 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.