Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Carvana worth $38,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,287,000 after buying an additional 1,055,257 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in Carvana by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,278,000 after acquiring an additional 407,264 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,469,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,738,000. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana stock opened at $265.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.52. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $323.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.19 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVNA. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Carvana from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.27.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.01, for a total transaction of $13,750,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.96, for a total value of $17,877,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,408.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 671,525 shares of company stock valued at $189,712,337. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

