Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.84% of Crane worth $38,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Crane by 437.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $95.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.26. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $44.23 and a 12-month high of $95.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CR shares. DA Davidson cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crane Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.