Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,678,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 79,599 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Xerox worth $38,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 30.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Xerox by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

XRX stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $26.96. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

XRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cross Research downgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Xerox has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.00.

