Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 20,864 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,531,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,864 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.84% of Valvoline worth $35,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VVV shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $26.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

