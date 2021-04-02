Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 31,126 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,794,636 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,126 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of People’s United Financial worth $36,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBCT. FMR LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after acquiring an additional 483,734 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 154,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.64. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.37 and a 12 month high of $19.40.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

