Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,762 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Proofpoint worth $39,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,497,000 after acquiring an additional 201,136 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,093,000 after purchasing an additional 163,794 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 701.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 529,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,881,000 after purchasing an additional 463,377 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 308,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 191,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,065,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,551. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $128.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $140.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $275.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.06 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PFPT shares. Truist boosted their target price on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.28.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.