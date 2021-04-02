Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 736 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Lancaster Colony worth $38,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 825.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $177.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.86. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $116.86 and a twelve month high of $188.24.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.97 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. Lancaster Colony’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other Lancaster Colony news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total value of $299,492.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,371 shares in the company, valued at $437,520.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

