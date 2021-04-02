Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,374 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Colfax worth $38,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Colfax by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 22,107 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at $4,606,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth about $1,243,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFX opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -887.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax Co. has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.20 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $850,948.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,563 shares of company stock worth $2,726,611. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

