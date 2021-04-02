Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 247,193 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 247,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Airbnb stock opened at $188.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $194.57. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.11.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

