Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,503,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,585 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.60% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $36,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEF. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of JEF opened at $30.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

JEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $103,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.