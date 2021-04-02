Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.73% of Omnicell worth $36,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMCL opened at $134.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.56 and its 200 day moving average is $109.61. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 154.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

