Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,524 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 439,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of TriNet Group worth $35,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TNET. FIL Ltd bought a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,680,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2,696.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,450,000 after buying an additional 316,436 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2,325.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,632,000 after buying an additional 139,513 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 327.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,447,000 after buying an additional 109,117 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,063,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,920,000 after buying an additional 88,328 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

NYSE:TNET opened at $79.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.74 and a 12-month high of $87.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.56.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 20,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $1,591,932.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,364,156.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 5,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $444,059.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,205.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,275 shares of company stock valued at $10,719,369 in the last 90 days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

