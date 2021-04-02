Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 36,696 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 468,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Cirrus Logic worth $38,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRUS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1,387.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,817,000 after purchasing an additional 213,527 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after buying an additional 123,778 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 375,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,907,000 after buying an additional 119,790 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 257.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 95,062 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $221,521.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

CRUS stock opened at $87.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.18. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

