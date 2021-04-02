Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,268 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Discovery worth $37,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 232.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,546,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,735.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DISCA opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Discovery in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

