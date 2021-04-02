Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Takes $38.14 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 449,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,143,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $93.53 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $63.27 and a 1 year high of $93.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.82.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

