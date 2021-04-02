Charles W. Olson Sells 4,759 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Stock

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) VP Charles W. Olson sold 4,759 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $270,073.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,495. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SRDX stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.18. The stock had a trading volume of 76,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,353. Surmodics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.81 million, a P/E ratio of 702.25, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. Surmodics had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 2,409.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

SRDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

