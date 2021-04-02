Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,866,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,337 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up approximately 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.96% of Charter Communications worth $1,234,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $3,837,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,738,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after buying an additional 156,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.09.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $8.44 on Friday, reaching $608.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,080. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $621.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $630.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $418.01 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71. The stock has a market cap of $117.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.