ChartEx Hits Market Capitalization of $2.03 Million (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, ChartEx has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $92,038.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00073775 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.08 or 0.00280715 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $476.07 or 0.00799852 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00089689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00028475 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010114 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

